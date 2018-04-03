Offaly Community Notes (April 3)

The Growery, Birr

The Growery, a local group advancing an urban food commons and ancillary services agenda both locally and nationally, are hosting a general meeting this coming Friday, April 6th, at the Red Apple Café, from 7pm. Activities of the organisation to date have included work with a variety of local groups, food and sustainability workshops, talks and demonatrations, hosting group visits from near and far, seed and amendment trials, mental health talks, an annual apple pressing, and all in Birr's first open civic commons space.

Activities in the coming year will include the implementation of a bespoke training programme including community and private/open education in food growing, permaculture, composting, soil management, and land access for new entrants, along with our regular growing schedule, farmgate, open space, guided group tours, and event hosting, to name a few.

Board positions will be up for election, light organic snacks and refreshments provided. There will also be a showing of short videos from partner projects and initiatives Europe-wide. The subject of a new location will be examined as our lease will be not be renewed upon finishing January 1st 2020 due to market value and impending works on the site. Enquiries to birrgrowery@gmail.com.

Tullamore Toastmasters

A massive thank you to all who took part in making our club speech and evaluation competition a huge success on March 29th last. President and Chief Judge, Ciara Kinnarney, opened the meeting while Contest Chair, Sebastien Rolland, keep things moving smoothly throughout the night. Topicsmaster, Mike Keenan, kept us on our toes with subjects for impromptu speaking.

Special thanks to our test speaker, Mary Seery, who travelled from Athlone Toastmasters and gave a wonderful speech entitled "The language of attraction."

Congratulations to our contest winners - Francis Keenan and Eileen Fleming - who will go on to represent Tullamore in the area contest in Ballymahon.

Our next club meeting is Thursday 12th April at 8.30pm at Central Hotel, Tullamore, come join us as our guest free of charge and find your voice! No pressure to participate. Contact us via our Facebook page - Tullamore Toastmasters.

Ballycommon TTC

BOLD Lotto

There was no winner of the BOLD Lotto jackpot of €15,000 in the draw on April 2. The following matched three and won €60 each: B&M Finlay, Seamus McEvoy, Mrs Baker, Joan Hickey, Kevin Kelly. Next week's jackpot will be €15,000. The draw will take place as usual at Ballycommon House

Up Coming Courses 2018

Manual Handling

1st May 2018 9.30-1pm

Cost €50

Training Needs and Identification L6

9th April 2018

Cost €300

Safe Pass

Sat 28th April, 7.45-4.30pm

Cost €110 (includes lunch)

Citizens Online

Basic every day Internet skills – 5 x 2hour classes.

FREE (can be held in your local venue)

Junior and Leaving Cert Support Programme

Term 4: 16/04/18 Term is 8 weeks cost €120 per student per subject. (€15 per class)

Create and Decorate Course

3 x 2 hours class, €30

(can be held in your local venue)

Rural IT Broadband

Commencing in Old School Daingean

21st March 7-9pm

Basic First Aid courses

also available subject to demand

Call (057) 93 53177/53441 to book your place on any course Please note that courses are subject to enrollment numbers.

Leamonaghan Parish

BAPTISM

Recently, in Ballinahown Church, we welcomed into the Christian Community, Sean Killian Ballinahown, Freddie Mahon, Clonaderrig, Daniel Murray, Clonaderrig and Alice Pillion, Clonascra

THE WORLD MEETING OF FAMILIES takes place in Dublin next August. It consists of a three day event at the RDS in Ballsbridge (August 22,23,24) a vigil-type Festival of Families in Croke Park on the evening of Saturday August 25 and a concluding Mass in the Phoenix Park in the early afternoon of Sunday August 25.

There is a cost for attendance at the RDS days, but no cost for attendance at the Croke Park and Phoenix Park events, at which Pope Francis will preside. However, for attendance at any of these events, it will be necessary to register on line at www.worldmeeting2018.ie

In a box

Ten good reasons for going to Mass each weekend

- Jesus invites me – ‘Do this in memory of Me’

- The community needs the support of my presence

- My faith needs the support of a believing community

- The Gospel can challenge me

- The Bread of Life can nourish and strengthen me

- Weekly Mass anchors my week and my life

- God has blessed me, so I give thanks

- I have needs, so I ask for God’s help

- Worship combats spiritual laziness

- Worship give depth, direction and meaning to my life

Offaly Beekeepers Association

Our series of lectures and practical sessions aimed at beginning beekeepers continues throughout April.

New members are welcome to register at any meeting or by contacting secretary@offalybeekeepers.ie. Existing members are invited along to refresh their memories.

We will have beginners lectures and practical sessions, weather permitting, on Saturday April 7th and 21st, beginning at 9.30am. A date will be arranged for a lecture on Bee Health.

A lecture on Tuesday, April 17, at 8pm entitled "Queen cells - what do I do now," by William Redmond, will be of benefit to all levels.

All lectures are held at the Historical Society Building, Bury Quay in Tullamore.