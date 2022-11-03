7 of the best boozy Advent Calendars

Christmas shopping for someone who seems to have everything?

An eye-catching advent calendar with mini bottles of wine, beer or spirits is the best and brightest way to gift (or self-gift) – and a quick fix of comfort and joy…

1. 24 Hoppy Beers Advent Calendar, £49.99, Aldi, in-store

One for hopheads, the supermarket’s best-selling craft beers headline this brilliant box of tricks with 12 flavours in total. Favourites such as Perfect Storm Ale, Otis Blood Orange IPA and Memphis Blvd IPA are all included.

2. Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar, £60, Ocado

If you’re feeling adventurous and look forward to being introduced to a range of tonics perfectly paired with different gins, this seasonal special offers a joyous line-up with 12 minis of gin and complementary mixers to tickle the taste buds.

3. Drinks By The Dram Craft Gin Advent Calendar (2022 Edition), £69.95, Master of Malt

A 24 strong stable of premium craft gin, these wax-sealed drams are window dressing at its best. A juniper journey to ensure you gin-gle all the way, top-notch labels include Bathtub Gin, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Whitley Neil and Brooklyn Gin.

4. The Yorkshire Beer Advent Calendar, Green or Red, £74.95, Black Sheep Brewery

Yorkshire brewery Black Sheep picked up five medals, including one gold, at the 2022 World Beer Awards, so you can’t go wrong with this beer odyssey to quench your thirst. Presented in a green or red box, a selection of award-winning beers (in bottle or can) are included to enjoy, alongside new limited edition brews.

5. Wine Advent Calendar Mix, £79.99, Laithwaites

A wonderful wine tour through some of our best-loved regions, this mixed selection of 24 quarter bottles of standout whites and reds is sure to impress. From bestsellers to new discoveries, there’s even a half-bottle of champers to crack open on Christmas Eve.

6. 2022 Advent Calendar, £75 from £85 (introductory offer), Beer Hawk

Celebrating its ninth anniversary of the Beery Christmas Advent Calendar, this new selection of 24 dangerously drinkable beers offers a tasting adventure with varying styles, strengths and exotic flavours, from some of the world’s best breweries. A golden ticket, hidden clues lead you to a different window each day.

7. Drinks By The Dram Rum Advent Calendar (2022 Edition), £149.95, Master of Malt

The perfect Christmas gift for rum lovers, this one features big-hitters large and small – think Diplomático, Don Papa, Copalli and Ron Santiago de Cuba, to name a few. With 24 wax-sealed bottles (30ml) of high quality, characterful expressions to celebrate rum’s rich flavour map, it’s a sure-fire way to drink in a ray of sunshine and and toast the party season.