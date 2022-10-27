7 wintry spirits to spark your interest

Tired of reaching for the same old same? Has your usual merlot lost its mojo?

We love a weekday wine but some days you want to try a new take on a much-loved drink.

Especially if you’re looking to vamp up your cocktail cabinet ahead of party season, or if the drinks trolley needs a dust down and topping up.

These winter warmers, appealing aperitivos and limited editions will look great on your bar cart as you count down to happy hour…

1. Beefeater London Dry Gin, £18.49, 70cl, Drink Supermarket

One of the world’s best-loved gins has been transformed into a work of art by London-based artist Lakwena Maciver. Known for her vibrant, joy-inducing colours (she’s worked with everyone from Nike to Mini) this latest collaboration and kaleidoscope of pattern and colour celebrates ‘the spirit of London’ – and is sure to heighten your G&T experience.

2. AKER English Rosé Aperitif, £35, 75cl, AKER

An A-list aperitivo to drink in the British countryside, English wine producer Chapel Down have teamed up with spirits distiller Capreolus to create a delightfully refreshing, fragrant and fruity aperitif made with rosé wines, raspberry eau de vie and English botanicals. With delicate notes of rose petals, strawberries and summer fruits, enjoy over ice with tonic or soda water. An added bonus, the flavours chime with English bubbles topped with soda.

3. CÎROC Passion Flavoured Vodka, £32.99, 70cl, Amazon

A new expression to their library of flavoured vodkas. In addition to CIROC’s five times distilled vodka made from French grapes, Passion’s crowd-pleasing blend of tropical, citrusy flavours aligned with notes of mango and hibiscus makes for a rich, smooth bitter-sweet spirit to seduce the taste buds. To draw inspiration from this distinctive flavour and eye-catching bottle, think vodka spritzer with your favourite fruit juice.

4. No3 Last Word, Bottled Cocktail, £29.95, 50cl, BBR.com

When you want to shake things up for a Prohibition-era cocktail soirée, without having to… umm, reach for a cocktail shaker, The Last Word is where it’s at. Historically a gin-based cocktail comprising equal amounts of gin, green Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and freshly-squeezed lime juice, this one’s made with No 3 London Dry Gin. With the addition of yuzu, jasmine and cherry flavours blended with a herbaceous liqueur for an exquisitely tangy, floral and refreshing cocktail.

5. Hartington Stilton Whey Vodka, £39, Cuckoostone Craft Distillery

Did someone say cheese and vodka party? If you’re thinking of combining a slice of Stilton with a shot of vodka, this could be the perfect pairing. Distilled with fresh whey from the Stilton-making process at Hartington Creamery in the picturesque Derbyshire Dales, Cuckoostone vapour-infuse this vodka with six botanicals and charcoal filter for smoothness. With a slight chilling and served neat in a tumbler, this smooth, creamy vodka offers delicate zesty notes with a whisper of Stilton’s aromas and unique taste.

6. Starward Left-Field Single Malt Australian Whisky, currently £25 (was £35), 70cl, Waitrose

Whisky highballs are trending big time – whisky’s bold flavours are a winter warmer even with a top up of tonic and lots of ice. Starward’s Left-Field was awarded the inaugural trophy for the Whisky Highball category at the IWSC 2022 Mixer Awards. An Australian single malt with tropical fruit flavours alongside red fruit notes from ageing in French oak red wine barrels, it’s the perfect introduction to this refreshingly tall drink that’s easy to fix.

7. Silver Patrón Limited Edition Mexican Heritage Tin Silver Tequila 2022, £56, 70cl, Harvey Nichols

This striking collector’s item will appeal to cocktail afficionados who prize this Mexican spirit. A premium tequila made from the finest Blue Weber agave, each year Patrón release a limited-edition Mexican Heritage Tin – and this cutting-edge design is by award-winning Mexican sculptor Sebastian. Best known for his steel geometric forms and bold colours, this year’s feast of colour is sure to enhance your at-home drink experience – and maximize your margarita.