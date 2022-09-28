Search

28 Sept 2022

Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken recipe

Mary Berry's Tuscan chicken recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 10:10 AM

“Based on a classic, this is one of our favourites for an easy supper. Use chicken breasts, if you prefer,” says Mary Berry.

Tuscan chicken

Ingredients:
(Serves 6)

6 large skinless chicken thighs, bone in
2tbsp plain flour
2tsp paprika
2tbsp olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 large red pepper, deseeded and finely diced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2tsp tomato puree
30g sun-blushed tomatoes, chopped
150ml white wine
150ml chicken stock
150ml pouring double cream
150g baby spinach
55g Parmesan, grated

Method:

1. Place the chicken thighs in a bowl. Add the flour and half the paprika and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Toss together to coat.

2. Heat the oil in a large, deep frying pan over a high heat. Add the chicken and fry for three to four minutes on each side, until browned and crisp. Set aside on a plate.

3. Add the onion and pepper to the unwashed pan and fry for four to five minutes over a medium heat, until soft. You may need a little more oil. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds.

4. Stir in the purée, tomatoes, wine and stock and bring up to the boil. Return the chicken to the pan with any resting juices, cover, reduce the heat and simmer for about 30 minutes, until tender.

5. Add the cream and spinach to the pan and stir until wilted. Remove from the heat, sprinkle with the cheese and serve piping hot.

Cook And Share by Mary Berry is published in hardback by BBC Books, priced £27. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.

Local News

