Puppy parent classes are a thing and they're available in Offaly

Christmas time sees many homes across Ireland adding a new furry friend to the family, and while a puppy brings joy, fun and comfort into lives, they also bring great responsibility.

New puppy parents may be unsure if they are making the right choice in terms of housetraining, diet, exercise, grooming, healthcare and the legal aspects of owning a puppy. Petmania have tips for struggling puppy parents and are running a series of classes, including in their Tullamore store.

Here are the things to remember when you have a new puppy:

Legal Responsibilities - A dog tag, microchip & license are a legal requirement for every dog.

Obedience Training - A well-behaved adult dog is the result of good training as a puppy, it is important to start early. Join a class and get some professional guidance.

Adequate Diet - The foundation to the healthy development of a puppy is a good diet. Puppies will grow rapidly and need a high protein food to aid their development. Choose a food that is specifically made for them and is packed full of all the nutrients needed to ensure good development. If you are unsure about choosing the right food for your puppy, Petmania’s trained staff offer free diet reviews.

Treat Time - Using treats as a reward is a great way to assist in toilet training, teaching commands and getting a puppy used to their lead. Choose a low calorie treat and limit it to a maximum of 10% of their daily calorie intake. Just like humans, too many treats can lead to health problems such as weight gain.

Teething Tips - As a puppy is grows so do their teeth. This means they will have swollen gums which is what causes them to chew on everything! Using teething toys especially designed to massage the gums will provide relief and save shoes and chair legs! Popping them in the freezer for a while will make them even more soothing.

Get Grooming - Every dog will need regular grooming, which includes brushing their coat at home. Purchase a suitable brush and spend a few minutes every day brushing. Not only is it a great bonding experience, but it will help keep the coat clean and healthy. Four months is the optimum time for a puppy to visit a professional dog groomer.

Petmania are offering free puppy parent classes once a month across their 12 stores nationwide, including Tullamore. The next class is on Saturday, January 12. The class will cover the essentials of owning a dog in further detail, it is free but with limited capacity, advance registration is essential. The class is suitable for people who have recently got or who are about to get a new puppy.

Register in-store at your local Petmania, or you can log on to Petmania’s online booking system at www.petmania.ie/login and register online.

To find out more call the store on 057 936 6012 or drop into Petmania Tullamore, which is located in Tullamore Retail Park, Portarlington Road, Tullamore.