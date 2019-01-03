Offaly to feature in events marking the 'Year in Geography'

Offaly will be the focus of a week's worth of events as part of new Geographical Society of Ireland initiative, The Year of Geography.

This initiative also involves geography teachers and other members of the Irish geographical community and aims to better illustrate what modern Geography is all about and to better highlight the work that geographers do.

This aims to be an outreach to people outside of the Universities, in particular, to foster a greater interest in the work of geographers/geographical research and to foster a better/more nuanced understanding of what geography

is amongst the Irish public.

Many of the “big questions” facing contemporary Ireland – and indeed the wider world – are questions that geographers are

uniquely placed/trained to be able to address; questions such as climate change, migration, urban housing provision, pollution, the impacts of economic/cultural globalisation and social, economic and regional inequalities, to list a few.

The Year of Geography will mainly focus on a different Irish county each week across most of the year, with the exception of a number of themed weeks. Offaly will be the focus from January 13th to 19th.

During the weeks that will focus specifically on a different county, there will be some dissemination of interesting geographical facts about that county, making use of social media and other outlets to highlight/publicise this material.

However, in trying to move away from a “capes and bays” understanding of what Geography is - this will not by any means be the “be all and end all” of that week’s work. There will be a focus on what makes that particular county unique/different - in terms of its geological, climatological, cultural, social, political etc. characteristics, as well as a focus on how that county relates to, and is shaped by, the rest of Ireland, Europe and the world.

Each County Week will highlight recent geographical research that offers insights/findings relating to that particular county, as well as other geographical research on social/cultural, political, economic and environmental problems/issues, which might have specific relevance for that county.

It is also planned to have resources/materials on the Geographical Society of Ireland website, which would be available for

use by geography teachers in primary and secondary school, who want to get involved in the Year of Geography, during their own County Week, or other, themed, weeks.

The first month of the Year of Geography will focus on the Midland Counties, commencing with Laois Week in the first week of the New Year, followed by Offaly Week, Westmeath Week and Longford Week.

According to organisers, the Midlands is the ideal region to start the Year of Geography in, as the Midlands Counties are

effectively a microcosm of all Ireland:

 mixing urban/Dublin commuter belt areas in the east of the region with very rural areas in the west

 featuring a wide range of different soil types (and hence different agricultural activities)

 Featuring many features of especial geographic interest (River Shannon, the bogs, Slieve Bloom Mountains, heritage towns, old monastic sites such as Clonmacnoise).

The remainder of the proposed Year of Geography (2019) schedule is posted on the Geographical Society of Ireland’s webpage: www.geographicalsocietyireland.ie/year-of-geography-2019.

If you are interested in hearing more about the Year of Geography, or in getting involved in activities relating to your County Week or any of the other county/theme weeks, as listed in the proposed scheduled on the Society’s webpage, you can contact Adrian Kavanagh, President of the Geographical Society of Ireland (adrian.p.kavanagh@mu.ie).