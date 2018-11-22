Charity calendar to support Ireland's 'Little Heart Warriors'

Heart Children Ireland (HCI), a support group for parents and families of children with Congenital Heart Defects (CHD), proudly launched their 2019 ‘Little Heart Warriors’ Calendar with the support of Chill Insurance.

The calendar was launched on Friday, November 23 with Margaret Rogers, CEO of Heart Children Ireland; Aoife O’Driscoll, HCI Member & volunteer and Fergal Lynch, Head of Marketing in Chill Insurance.



The calendar is a hugely important fundraising event for the charity and this year they are hoping to raise €50,000. All funds raised go directly to the charity and will assist in funding important services such as psychology support to affected families.



The theme of this year’s calendar is ‘Little Heart Warriors’ Irina and Rhona are two mothers who met in The Children's Heart Centre in Our lady's hospital Crumlin while their children were recovering from heart surgery. Together they came up with

the idea of creating a framed picture that includes lots of photographs of children with CHD.

This frame now proudly hangs on the wall of the Heart Centre and gives hope to the many parents who walk the corridors every day. Irina is a professional photographer and she took every photograph included in the frame. Some of these images have been used to create the 2019 calendar.

"We are now in our 6th year supporting HCI and every year we are blown away by the dedication and hard work put in by each and every volunteer of HCI. We are proud to be associated with such a worthy organisation and will be with them every step of the way in achieving their target,” says Fergal Lynch Head of Marketing Chill Insurance.



The calendar goes on sale this week for €10 with all proceeds going direct to HCI: “We pride ourselves in the fact that all proceeds 100% go to the charity directly to fund our much-needed services for our members. This year our aim is to raise enough to fund our psychology Support Service for 2019,” says Margaret Rogers CEO HCI



“There is such a feel-good factor around this calendar, last year we had over 120 HCI families and friends selling our calendar nationwide in a wonderful display of teamwork,” says Aoife O’Driscoll calendars organiser, HCI volunteer.



The calendar can be purchased online at www.heartchildren.ie or www.facebook.com/hcical