Tullamore student receives special award from UCD

Former Tullamore College student Caoimhe Griffin has received a special award from UCD.

Caoimhe received her Entrance Scholar Award in UCD on Wednesday, November 14.

Caoimhe, pictured here with her mother Patsy, is studying Business in UCD along with her twin sister Muireann.

Principal Edward McEvoy also received a plaque on behalf of the school recognising Caoimhe’s achievement. 