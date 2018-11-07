LGBTI+ youth awareness days for Laois and Offaly

Developing LGBTI+ awareness for people who work with young people in Laois and Offaly is the aim of two upcoming workshops.

Youth Work Ireland Laois and Youth Work Ireland Midlands say they are delighted to be given the opportunity by the Department of Children and Youth affairs as part of the LGBTI+ Youth Strategy capacity fund to host two workshops in Portlaoise and Tullamore.

They say LGBTI+ awareness training was developed for those who are looking for more information to support their need when working with young people. The training is designed for teachers, youth workers and other volunteers.

LGBT Ireland’s LGBT Awareness Training focuses on the following:

• What are the common issues faced by LGBT+ people?

• LGBTIQ+- what do all the different letter and terms mean?

• What is “heteronormativity” and how does it affect us all, and particularly LGBT+ people?

• Why is it important to be LGBT+ inclusive?

• “Dilemma Scenarios”- exploring everyday dilemmas for LGBT+ people and the people they work and learn with …

• Tips on being and LGBT+ Ally

• What support services exist for LGBT+ people and their families, friends, colleagues, service providers?

The Laois session takes place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise Thursday, December 6.

The Offaly session takes place at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore Wednesday, December 12.

Both sessions start at 10 am and Finish at 4.30pm and lunch is provided. The event is free of charge but spaces are limited.

To book a place e-mail signup@ywilaois.com