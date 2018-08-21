Did you know you can go stand-up paddle boarding in Offaly?

Stand up paddle boarding is the newest outdoor activity in Offaly, giving people the chance to get out on the open water with little or no exerience.

After forming in 2017, Shannon SUP (Stand up paddleboarding) has now been launched in the Offaly area.

After working with The Leitrim Surf Company for a number of years, Mark Guckian decided to set up his own business in Offaly where he has recently settled.

Mark feels that Offaly and the Midlands has a lot to offer and that by working in partnership with all the activity providers and stakeholders in the area it can attract a lot more tourism.

Shannon SUP aims to provide a unique experience to its customers based around the natural beauty and historical richness of the waterways in and around Offaly. Stand up paddle boarding is one of the fastest growing water sports in the world with many health and mindfulness benefits.

SUPing is suitable for people with all levels of experience. It is a gentle but exciting way of seeing a hidden part of Ireland’s diverse landscape.

While Shannon SUP is a mobile business it mainly concentrates on the Shannon Harbour and Tullamore areas.

SUP trips/safaris usually take just under two hours with all gear and instruction provided. This is a great family or group activity and there is a strong emphasis on quality and safety.

Visit www.shannonsup.ie or Shannonsup on Facebook for further details.