Jigsaw Offaly recruiting young people for Youth Advisory Panel

Jigsaw Offaly is launching a campaign to recruit young people for our Youth Advisory Panel. The Youth Advisory Panel, or YAP, is a group of young people from across the county who advise us on providing and developing Jigsaw's mental health support services, so it reflects the need and opinions of young people.

Applications are open for any young person between the ages of 16 and 25 years of age living in Offaly.

“One of the best things about the Youth Advisory Panel is that it can appeal to anyone, regardless of their backgrounds, interests and hobbies,” said Aly Scanlon, a Youth Advisory Panel member at Jigsaw Offaly from 2015 to 2017.

“From sports events like Giro D’Jigsaw to mother-baby coffee mornings, there is something for everyone in the YAP to take part in. For me, my passion lies in creative writing, and when I was given the opportunity to write a monologue surrounding men’s mental health and mental illness, it was beyond my wildest dreams.”

The Youth Advisory Panel are a vital element of Jigsaw Offaly. The role of the YAP is to meet once a month in the Jigsaw Hub in Tullamore to represent their own views as young people in Co. Offaly; to represent Jigsaw within their community and to make joint decisions with us on the running of Jigsaw’s services. Membership of the YAP offers young people a unique chance to learn valuable life skills and participate in training initiatives on a local and national level.

If you, or a young person you know, are interested in applying for the Jigsaw Offaly Youth Advisory Panel can visit www.jigsaw.ie/offaly/YAP. You can download and complete a paper application form from this page, and send it back to Jigsaw Offaly, 2 Cormac Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

“We want to hear from young people from every corner of the County - we’d like to have all communities in Offaly represented through the voices of young people,” said Angela Ryan Whyte of Jigsaw Offaly.

For more information on Jigsaw Offaly and about our Youth Advisory Panel see www.jigsaw.ie/offaly, email offaly@jigsaw.ie or call 057 935 2871.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.