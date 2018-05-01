Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Adriana O'Brien

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, Adriana O'Brien.

Adriana is from Tullamore. She has wanted to become a primary school teacher from the age of 10 and she is now nearly finished her first year of teaching. She feels extremely lucky to finally have her own class in her first year out.

Adriana enjoys dancing and singing, we look forward to a performance perhaps at our Offaly Rose selection in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore on Saturday May 26.

Adriana is sponsored by Dolans Pharmacy, Bridge Centre, Tullamore.

