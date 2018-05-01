Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Katie Brady

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Katie Brady.

Twenty-year old Katie is from Mountbolus. She is presently a secretary with Central Plant and Agriculture Repairs, Killoyn Birr. She just finished her last year in Athlone Institute of Technology for her Level 7 Business Degree. She also has a Higher Certificate in Office Management and Business Administration.

Katie can fix diggers and tractors - so you know who to call if you get stuck. Katie is sponsored Central Plants and Agriculture Repairs.

