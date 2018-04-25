Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Vivienne Ganly

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Vivienne Ganly.

Twenty-two year old Vivienne is from Rahan and she works in the Outpatients department at the HSE in Portlaoise. Vivienne is a member of Macra na Feirme and enjoys sports and was on the winning team of the tag rugby national Macra championships in 2016.

Vivienne is sponsored by Paul Bell and Cathy Anne Bell of the Brewery Tap in Tullamore.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.