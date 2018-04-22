Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Aishling Minnock

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Aishling Minnock.

Aishling is 26 years old and from Clara. Aishling studied Culinary arts in AIT and a Bachelor of Arts in Culinary Arts in GMIT. She is currently studying a Masters in Applied Culinary Nutrition in ITT Dublin in her final year. Aishling is sponsored by the Corner House Bistro where she currently works.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.