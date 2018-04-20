Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Maeve Jaffray

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Maeve Jaffray.

Maeve is a 24 year old from Tullamore who is currently working as an Account Manager with a cosmetic company. She is also qualified in Sports Massage Therapy and loves to work out at the gym. Maeve is sponsored by CrossFit Tullamore.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.