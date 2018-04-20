Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Katie Kehoe

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Katie Kehoe

From Tullamore, Katie is 20 years old and plays both football and camogie for Tullamore and also for the county senior team. She is currently in her second year of third level education, studying to be a Primary School Teacher in Mary Immaculate College in Limerick. Katie is sponsored by J Grennan & Sons.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply. www.roseoftralee.ie/apply