The search is on for Offaly's finest healthcare professionals

Submissions are now open for the healthcare sector’s most widely anticipated event, the Irish Healthcare Awards, taking place this year on October 17 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

Hosted by The Irish Medical Times and MPI Media, this year’s awards will be presented by Dr Pixie McKenna, practicing GP and host of Channel 4’s Embarrassing Bodies and Food Hospital. The deadline for award submissions is June 29, 2018.

Dr Pixie McKenna, said; “I look forward to meeting Ireland’s best and brightest at this year’s Irish HealthCare Awards, the country’s biggest and most prestigious medical awards ceremony. Don’t forget to enter by June 29th for your chance to join us on the night. For tips on how to enter please visit www.irishhealthcareawards.ie.”

Last year saw a record number of entries received, thanks in part to the creation of six new categories based on public demand - Best Use of Social Media, Innovative GP Project of the Year, NCHD Project of the Year, GP of the Year, Practice Nurse of the Year, and Practice Manager of the Year. This year’s awards will see the addition of another brand-new category for 2018, Health Administrator of the Year.

In addition, two new judges will be welcomed to the panel of experts; Dr Paddy Barret, Consultant Cardiologist, St Vincent’s University Hospital; and Dr Rita Doyle, General Practitioner and former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners. They will join leading physicians, educators, patient advocates, medical journalists and pharmaceutical industry representatives in deliberating on this year’s winners.

To book your table for the healthcare sectors most prestigious awards ceremony or to submit an entry, visit www.irishhealthcareawards.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

