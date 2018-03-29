Celia Holman Lee to be the special guest at Offaly fashion showcase 

The very best in the world of fashion will be celebrated in Offaly in April as the 'Midlands Fashion Event' hits the Tullamore Court Hotel.

The event, hosted by Style Events, Brigid Dooley and Philomena Butler will welcome special guests including former model turned agent supreme, Celia Holman Lee.

Other guests and exhibitors include Solo Boutique, Guy Clothing, Kode, The Wooden Hanger and Geraldine O'Meara Designs.

Hair and make-up for the event will be done by Cheveaux Hair and Opium Skincare from Tullamore.

The guest speakers at the event will discuss health and wellbeing, mental health, fitness, menopause and hair loss.

The event takes place on April 15 from 3pm-7pm at the Tullamore Court Hotel. Tickets are priced at just €15.

For more information or to arrange tickets, you can contact the hotel at (057) 934 6666.