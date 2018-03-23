Lisa's Lust List founder to feature at Edenderry event tonight

The Tullamore woman behind the hugely successful Lisa's Lust List lifestyle blog, Lisa McGowan, will appear at a function in Edenderry on Friday night, March 23.

Lisa is fresh from a trip to the Maldives and will take part in the launch of Edenderry shop Diamonds and Pearls Spring/Summer collection.

She will be the special guest as the store hosts a fashion show at the Lawton & Foley Motors premises at 7pm on Friday. There will be a drinks reception and goodie bags for those attending.

There will also be a raffle on the night in aid of local charity, Little Wishes Edenderry.

Tickets for the event have been on sale at the Diamonds & Pearls shop in Edenderry. More information can be found at www.diamondsandpearls.ie.

Tickets are priced at €20.

Lisa McGowan has also got her followers excited with news that she's bringing one of her Lisa's Lust List Live events to Portlaoise in May. More information can be found on the Lisa's Lust List Facebook page.

