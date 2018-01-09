Operation Transformation walk to take place in Offaly this weekend

Offaly Sports Partnership has welcomed the people of the county to start their New Year with an active step at their Operation Transformation walk this week.

As the 11th series of the hit RTE show hits our screens this week, people all over the country are breaking out their dusty runners for a fresh start in 2018.

The Offaly Sports Partnership walk takes place this Saturday, January 13, at the Mount Lucas Wind Farm, giving walkers an opportunity to soak up the scenic Offaly countryside as they get fit.

The walkers will gather at the Wind Farm at around 10.30am with the walk commencing at 11m sharp.

PICTURED: A map showing you just how to get to the Mount Lucas Wind Farm

