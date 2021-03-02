QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

One of the best to ever play the game, Matt Connor played for what Offaly club?

A - Walsh Island

B - Edenderry

C - Rhode

D - Tullamore