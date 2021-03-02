QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

Offaly Express Reporter

Stephen Byrne made many crucial saves for Offaly in an All Star career but what was his club?

A - Birr

B - Drumcullen

C - Tullamore

D - Kilcormac/Killoughey