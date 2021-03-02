QUIZ: Can you match these Offaly GAA greats with their clubs

Kevin Martin was a rock in the Offaly defence throughout the 90s but what was his club?

A - Kilcormac/Killoughey

B - Shamrocks

C - Tullamore

D - Killurin