QUIZ: How well do you remember growing up in Tullamore? - 3
QUIZ: How well do you remember growing up in Tullamore?
Question 3:
The building that is now Fergie's Bar was once the home of the only cinema in Tullamore. What was it called?
QUIZ: How well do you remember growing up in Tullamore?
Question 3:
The building that is now Fergie's Bar was once the home of the only cinema in Tullamore. What was it called?
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on