The Where In Offaly Is It Quiz - 6

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

The Where In Offaly Is It Quiz - 6a

The Where In Offaly Is It Quiz - 6

We have a pyramid in Offaly. Do you know where it is?

1 - Belmont

2 - Ballyfore

3 - Kinnitty

4 - Tubber