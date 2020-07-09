Five jobs available in Offaly today - 5
Five jobs available in Offaly today -
After School Club Manager
Shinrone NS are hoping to develop a new After-School Club. It is offering use of part of the school premises to someone who will develop same. Would suit an experienced and qualified person. You would be required to provide your own insurance. For more information, email principalshinronens@gmail.com
