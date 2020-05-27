Phase 4 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions - July 20

These measures are part of the fourth phase of lifting the public health restrictions and are currently due to come into place on July 20. They come into effect on top of the measures announced as part of phase 3 of the roadmap.

Easing of stay at home

As part of phase 4 of the roadmap, it is planned that you will be able to travel outside your region and beyond the 20 kilometre restriction in phase 3.

Social visits

A slightly larger number of people may visit another household for a short period of time while maintaining social distancing.

Social gatherings

Small social gatherings by family and close friends will be allowed but are to be limited to a maximum number of attendees for a period of time where social distancing can be maintained (for example: small weddings, baptisms).

Other non-commercial social events

Small social (non-family) gatherings will be allowed but are to be limited to a maximum number of participants for a period of time where social distancing can be maintained.

Education and childcare

Crèches, childminders and preschools will open for children of all workers on a gradually increasing phased basis (for example, one day per week) and slowly increasing thereafter.

Work

Employees who cannot work remotely are to be considered first for a return to onsite working.

Depending on the business, measures such as shift work and staggered hours should be implemented to increase the numbers of workers available for work in any 24-hour period, as long as the business can limit the number of workers interacting with each other.

Remote working continues for all workers or businesses that can do so.

Shops and other commercial businesses

Retail

Restrictions can be gradually eased on higher risk services involving direct physical contact for periods of time between people and for which there is a population wide demand (for example, hairdressers).

Cultural and social

Culture and places of worship

Museums, galleries, and other cultural outlets can be opened where people can move freely without coming into contact with others, social distancing can be maintained and strict hand hygiene is enforced on entry.

Places of worship can be opened with social distancing measures.

Sport

Competitions for sports teams (for example, soccer and GAA) can resume, but only where limitations are placed on the numbers of spectators and where social distancing can be maintained.

Public swimming pools can be opened where effective cleaning can be carried out and social distancing can be maintained.

Social and recreational

Hotels, hostels, caravan parks, and holiday parks for social and tourist activities can open, initially on a limited occupancy basis (or number of people per square metre), and then increasing over time. Social distancing measures are to be followed.

Hotel bars remain closed.

