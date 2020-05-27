Phase 5 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions - August 10

These measures are part of the fifth phase of lifting the public health restrictions in Ireland and are currently due to come into place on August 10. They come into effect on top of the measures announced as part of Phase 4 of the plan.

Travelling in Ireland

As in phase 4, you will be able to travel outside your region.

Social gatherings

Some larger social gatherings can take place (for example, weddings). These will be restricted due to the risks involved.

Some large social (non-family) gatherings can take place - these will also be restricted.

Restricted movements

Continue to restrict all household contact of suspected cases, who are either awaiting test results or are in 14 days self-isolation

Education and childcare

Opening of schools and colleges

The following educational institutions can open on a phased basis at the beginning of the academic year 2020/21:

- primary and secondary schools

- universities

- third level education centres

- adult education centres

Health and social care services

There is to be a return to normal visiting for hospitals, residential healthcare centres, other residential settings and prisons.

Work

Return to work

A phased return to work across all sectors.

‘Higher risk’ organisations which, by their nature cannot easily maintain social distancing, will implement plans for how they can progress towards the onsite return of a full staff complement.

Remote working continues for all workers or businesses that can do so.

Shops and other commercial businesses

Enclosed shopping centres can reopen, with social distancing in place.

A further loosening of restrictions for services involving direct physical contact for periods of time between people for which there is not a population-wide demand (for example, tattoo, piercing) for later phases due to risks involved.

Theatres and cinemas

Theatres and cinemas can reopen with social distancing in place.

Social

Indoor recreational venues, such as bowling alleys and bingo halls, can reopen where numbers can be limited, cleaning can be maintained, and social distancing can be complied with.

Pubs, nightclubs and casinos can reopen, where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with.

Festivals, events and other social and cultural mass gatherings can take place only in accordance with both indoor and outdoor number restrictions and where social distancing can be complied with.

Sport

Close physical contact sports, such as rugby and boxing, can resume.

Gyms, dance studios and sports clubs can reopen, only where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out and social distancing can be maintained.

Spectators can begin to attend live sporting events only in accordance with both indoor and outdoor number restrictions and where social distancing can be complied with.

Transport and travel

Non-resident tourist travel to offshore islands can resume.

Social distancing and hygiene measures are to continue for public and private transport.

