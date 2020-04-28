The five most expensive houses for sale in Offaly today - 1

The five most expensive houses in Offaly today range from just below €600,000 to over €1,000,000.

The fifth most expensive house for sale in Offaly today is this five bedroom house in Screggan, just outside Tullamore.

River Lodge, Screggan boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms and is set on an idyllic landscaped site.

It is stylishly presented throughout with large open plan living/dining kitchen space overlooking gardens, patio area and riverbank decking area and can be yours for €595,000.

