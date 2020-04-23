QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 4a

Q. Reputed as the first road death anywhere in the world, which scientist was killed in Birr in 1869?

A. Mary Ward

B. Howard Bury

C. Albert Einstein

D. Stephen Hawking