QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 6a

QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz

Think a little deeper about it...try again...

Q. Croghan Hill is famous as what? 

A. Home to hobbits

B. World's biggest speed bump

C. An extinct volcano

D. A corrie