QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 37

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 37

Q. Which US megastar brought his family to Jumping Jacks in Tullamore in 2006?

A. Matt Damon

B. Michael Jackson

C. Hulk Hogan

D. Pharell Williams