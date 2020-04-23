QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 39a

Q. Who is the only current female TD from Laois-Offaly in Dail Eireann?

A. Carol Nolan

B. Marcella Corcoran Kennedy

C. Mary Lou McDonald

D. Olwyn Enright