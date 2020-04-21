QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 47

Q. Which Offaly singer appeared in the 2020 series of TG4's Glor Tire?

A. Simon Casey

B. Alex Roe

C. Johnny McEvoy

D. Stephen Rosney