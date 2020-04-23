QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz - 16a

That's not where the President visited. Try again.

In which Offaly pub did Barack Obama drink a pint of Guinness on his Irish visit in 2011?

A - Eugene's

B - Ollie Hayes

C - The Chestnut

D - Queen Vic