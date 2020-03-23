SPONSORED
Brian Stanley's constituency services operating with Covid-19 restrictions
Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley has said his Constituency Service continues to operate fully, but due to the Covid-19, meetings/clinics are temporarily suspended.
"Feel free to contact my office with any issue," Deputy Stanley has said.
Constituency Office
5 Church Street
Portlaoise
Co. Laois
Tel: 05786 62851
E: brian.stanley@oireachtas.ie
Facebook: Brian Stanley
