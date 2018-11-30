20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 19
20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 19
Reporter:
Offaly Express Reporter
30 Nov 2018
Email:
news@offalyexpress.ie
Pictured at the hand over of an ambulance from the ESB to the Order of Malta in Tullamore were Michael Lawlor, Barry Lacumber, Fr Gerry Boyle, Mary Culloty, Gerry McKeon, Vincent Cronly, Thomas Clavin, Thomas Martin, Joe Duffy, Tommy McKeigue, Peter Prendergast and Thomas Walsh
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on