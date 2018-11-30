20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 20

20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 20

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Pictured at the Esat Telecom Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in the RDS were Tullamore College students Lisa Sheerin, Seamus Walsh and Jennifer Lynch and their project, 'Would you let a stranger into your house? - Substance Abuse'. Also pictured is Letty NiChionna of Esat Telecom