20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 20
Reporter:
Offaly Express Reporter
30 Nov 2018
Email:
news@offalyexpress.ie
Pictured at the Esat Telecom Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in the RDS were Tullamore College students Lisa Sheerin, Seamus Walsh and Jennifer Lynch and their project, 'Would you let a stranger into your house? - Substance Abuse'. Also pictured is Letty NiChionna of Esat Telecom
