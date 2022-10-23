What is in your horoscope this week - October 24, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing October 24, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Ready for dynamic change? The Solar Eclipse in Scorpio is perfect for getting what you want. If you desire something, you’ll go all out to get it. With a little charm, you’ll easily succeed. And it could change your life. Whether it’s a person, situation or item, be sure this is right for you, as there may be no going back. Even so, with Mars rewinding for some while, it helps to pace yourself.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

A powerful Solar Eclipse can bring about a turning point in a relationship, or encourage a fresh start. You could fall for someone and feel you’ve met your soulmate, or you may want to take a current partnership to a new level by taking on a challenge or introducing positive changes. Money matters might need more care, though, Taurus, as fiery Mars rewinds for some time.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

An exciting opportunity may be on its way to you, as a turbo-charged New Moon can see you setting out on a new path. You might need to let go of anything that no longer works for you, so you can make the most of it. And if you accept this offer, it could be a game-changer. Mind, with assertive Mars rewinding in your sign for some months, you’ll need to be very patient.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

A desire to deepen your interest in a hobby, or explore a new one, could see your creative side blossoming. With Venus in the mix, romance might be on the cards too. You may become obsessed with someone, or decide that the person you’ve been dating is your soulmate. And as Jupiter rewinds back into Pisces, a missed opportunity can become available again, Cancer.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Inspired to connect more with those you are closest to, and enjoy some family time. Doing so can set the stage for life-changing discussions. The Solar Eclipse in Scorpio suggests something exciting may be in the air. As Mars goes into reverse, people from the past might show up and be a catalyst for new plans. Plus, a business idea could soon come into its own, Leo.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Exploring your local area could yield treasure. You may discover activities that grab your attention, and that help you make new friends and develop new interests. And with a Solar Eclipse in this zone, an encounter might transform your life. Career plans and key ambitions can take longer to materialise as Mars regresses. It’s a chance to carefully consider your options.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Eager to make your income go further by being frugal? Paring back where you can, could add up to a lot if you shop around. And this week’s Eclipse might also see you taking a dramatic step forward, and doing something that impacts your income for the better going forward. As Jupiter re-enters Pisces for some weeks, the effort you’ve put into a project may now bear fruit.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

The Solar Eclipse in your sign, is an opportunity to set goals for the coming months. Be excited, as the ideas you have now could disrupt former plans, and lead to positive change. And it may be the kind you’ve been craving. With Mars your co-ruler rewinding for some months, you’ll realise that to make good progress something needs to shift, and the sooner the better.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

A powerful intuitive nudge, could inspire you to follow your heart. Today’s Eclipse encourages you to trust this inner knowing and see where it takes you. Feel like releasing situations that are more of a hindrance than a help? Your life may turn around if you do. As Mars rewinds from this week, you and your partner might have matters to deal with, and working as a team will help.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Ready to connect with like-minded people? Something life-changing could transpire. If there are no groups in your area that cater to an interest of yours, this might be your chance to act as a focal point and bring kindred spirits together. Have big dreams? This week’s Eclipse may be the catalyst needed to make a start. But remember, more haste less speed. Go easy, Capricorn!

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

It’s a good time to reflect on your goals. Have plans? The Solar Eclipse can help you to make the most of them. Is there an opportunity for promotion, or a chance to realise a key ambition? If so, this is a great time to take that bold step forward. With a little charm, you could accomplish much. And with prudent Saturn now pushing ahead in your sign, you’ll soon be on a roll.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Want more out of life? You can get it by being bolder. Been put off by an idea because it seems daunting? If so, the Solar Eclipse encourages you to have a go. Anything that might expand your horizons will foster personal growth, and that includes study and travel. As jovial Jupiter moves back into your sign for a few weeks, you’ll realise that you have more options than you think.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll find it easy to appear calm, even if you’re boiling with emotion inside. You can happily pursue your dreams, and no-one will guess how badly you want them. Don’t be too proud to ask for help, though.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have the opportunity for a fresh start, which encourages major change. You may need to tie up loose ends before you get to work on your goals. Once you do, there’ll be no holding you back.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! There may be obstacles to key plans that could leave you frustrated. Rather than spinning your wheels, get on with those projects you can do. A shift in focus might see you accomplishing much.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! If you make a decision, you’ll stick with it, and nothing will stop you. However, someone may know something you don’t, and their advice could be golden. Paying attention can be the key to success.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You do best when you learn to trust your intuition, as it could lead you to your heart’s desire. This is the year your sixth sense can bring you opportunities that lead to bigger and better things.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! If you promise something, you’ll strive to keep to your word. Be careful what you say, though, as your piercing insights mean you can either heal people or leave them unsettled. It pays to be kind!

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! What motivates you? This year, you’ll be keen to find out. You’ll have a chance to enhance your inner game, which involves getting your priorities in order. If an idea leaves you really excited, it’s the right one.