What is in your horoscope this week - May 30, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing May 30, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

A sparkling New Moon in your communication zone can encourage friendships and new connections. It’s a time when your curiosity may be enlivened, and when possibilities could call out to you. Suffered delays? Mercury turns direct in your money zone, so any muddles and complications will gradually ease with progress now possible.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Ready for a fresh financial start? This week’s New Moon is perfect for putting new plans into action. Get moving now and the moon tide can build momentum, especially if you’re starting a side-business or saving for something important. Saturn will turn retrograde, which may delay career plans and other goals. This could be an opportunity to streamline your affairs.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

The New Moon in your sign can be a great help to you, as it’s the perfect time to introduce new initiatives. Whether you want to introduce a new habit, kick-start a project or take a relationship to the next level, this is the time to do so. Mercury your personal planet turns direct too, which could help stabilize your affairs, especially if they have been up and down more recently.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Look to your dreams, as they may bring guidance as well as creative ideas that you’ll want to explore. The New Moon in a private sector can be helpful if you want to start a spiritual practice such as meditation or yoga that could deepen your self-understanding. As Saturn rewinds in an emotional zone, the coming months might bring respite and a chance to get your bearings.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

As your social sector sizzles with the promise of new friendships and positive developments, this can be one of those times when you’re at your most charismatic and attractive. The Gemini New Moon encourages you to reach out to groups and clubs and connect with some interesting people. Any delays associated with your career and goals will ease as Mercury pushes forward.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

If you’re ready to take the next step up the ladder or are starting a job, then the New Moon can assist you. Getting into the networking habit and liaising with those who share your goals and interests may also be helpful. Have trips or journeys suffered from delays? Mercury pushes forward from this week, which could reverse any hold-ups. Soon you’ll be on your way.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

The New Moon is a great starting point for long and short journeys, a course or class, or any other opportunity that can brighten your future. And with Mercury pushing ahead after its three-week rewind phase, finances and other matters of importance may show signs of progress. From this week, you could be ready to enhance your creative skills and become even more proficient.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

If you’ve been thinking about changing aspects of your life, then this week’s lunation could help. The New Moon in an emotional sector can find you letting go of situations and people that aren’t helping your cause. There will be space for any new opportunities and relationships that are just around the corner. As Saturn rewinds, a domestic plan or move may need a rethink.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Ready to take a budding romance to the next level? If so, the New Moon this week can encourage you to share your feelings and take it from there. This might also be a good time to form a business partnership or get a team together. If there’s been some frustration associated with your work or everyday schedule, this will begin to ease. Soon you’ll be speeding ahead.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Have you hit a wall regarding a plan or an edgy problem? If so, your luck is already starting to improve. You could notice changes over coming days as Mercury’s rewind phase ends and your plans begin to gel. Have something exciting you’re keen to get moving on? The New Moon is perfect for getting it off to the best possible start. Spotted an opportunity? Don’t hold back!

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

The New Moon in your creative zone is a chance to dive into a hobby and learn more about it, hone your skills or perhaps start a small business. There may be an opportunity to take a budding romance a stage further. Saturn in your sign will go into reverse, which can be a call to slow down and take stock of your plans. Some might need more consideration.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

If you’ve been thinking about making a fresh start at home, either by redecorating or working on a family project, this can be one of the better times to do so. Cosmic forces suggest a declutter could give you more space to make new choices about the design and function of certain rooms. Keep it practical, and don’t get caught up in plans which won’t work, no matter how hard you try.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be keen to initiate some exciting projects that involve the written and spoken word. And you’ll be busy uncovering new opportunities. Be choosy and try not to take on too much.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may be putting obstacles in your own way due to a lack of confidence. And yet there’s no reason to doubt yourself. Start small and take things step by step, and you’ll soon be flying high.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Ready to blaze a trail? Think about the practicalities involved too. Your pioneering and bold ideas may be very impressive, but they could be wasted if you don’t attend to the details.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Don’t play small when there is so much you might accomplish. You may feel that certain goals or plans are impossible for you to achieve. If you don’t try, you’ll never know.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s launch time. Something you’ve been dreaming about for some while could happen if you decide to act. The way can open for you, so take full advantage of every window of opportunity.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may need to go backwards to go forwards. Taking time out to rethink and restructure key plans means the outcome can be so much better. Don’t see this as a failure but a necessary step to victory.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may have minor issues to deal with, but all the big plans you’re counting on look like they can materialize. Your creative and sassy approach will help you rise above anything that gets in the way.