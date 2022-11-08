Met Eireann issues Weather Warning with very strong winds set to hit parts of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Warning with strong winds set to hit parts of Ireland on Thursday.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Galway and Mayo.

Met Eireann is warning that south to southwest winds will become very strong on Thursday with gusts up to 110km/hr.

The warning comes into effect at 11am on Thursday and remains in place until 6pm on Thursday.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days is as follows.

Wednesday

Scattered showers in the morning will become isolated through the middle of the day. It will become cloudier in the west during the afternoon with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, with light to moderate southwesterly winds will freshen through the afternoon, becoming strong near western coast.

A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country. Becoming rather breezy in fresh southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday

Mild, humid and blustery with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds.

Cloudy with rain turning more persistent and possibly heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding on Thursday night. A very mild night with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday

Another mild and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent and heaviest over the western half of the country with localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Rain will continue into Friday night with an ongoing risk of flooding. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with southerly winds easing moderate.

Saturday

On Saturday, rain will mostly be confined to the western half of the country with some drier spells developing further to the east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southeast to south winds.

Further outlook

Current indications suggest that Sunday and the early days of next week will bring further showers and spells of rain. Staying mild with temperatures in the low to mid-teens.