Man Utd and Ireland legend turned Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane enjoys steak in the Midlands

Roy with the staff at the Portlaoise restaurant: Pic Credit: Midlands Park Hotel
Staff at Kelly's Steakhouse in Portlaoise were thrilled to welcome Irish soccer ace Roy Keane at the weekend.
The former Manchester Utd and Republic of Ireland midfielder enjoyed a some lovely Laois hospitality and food at the popular restaurant which is attached to the Midlands Park Hotel.
The now Sky Sports soccer pundit also posed with the staff for a photo on the night.
