02 Nov 2022

Three brave men get naked on the street in Tullamore to launch fundraiser

Lions

Brian Cloonan, Will Faulkner and Anthony Kearns strip off the promote the Lions Club fundraiser

Tribune Reporter

02 Nov 2022 11:38 AM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Three brave local men got naked on the street in Tullamore to launch a new fundraiser. 

Brian Cloonan, Will Faulkner and Anthony Kearns stripped down to give the fundraiser and eye opening and traffic stopping launch.

The Lions Club are organising a concert, a raffle and an art auction, with all proceeds going towards the new Tullamore Arts Centre.

The fundraising concert, featuring the world-renowned Dublin Male Welsh Voice Choir, takes place in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore at 7pm on Sunday, November 27, next. Joining the Choir on the night for a special guest performance will be the newly-formed Tullamore Stage School Ladies Choir, under the direction of Regina McCarthy.

A fundraising raffle, with a first prize of €1,000 in cash, will take place at the Dublin Male Welsh Voice Choir Concert, and the Lions Club will also be revealing details this Friday of a fundraising Art Auction, featuring art work from local artists, which will also form part of their trio of fundraising events for the new Arts Centre in the town.

Tickets for the fundraising concert on Sunday, November 27 next, are priced at €20 each and will be availabe to purchase from the Tullamore Lions Club website and from a number of local retail outlets.

Full details of the fundraising drive being organised by Tullamore Lions Club for the new Arts Centre will be revealed at Friday morning's novel event in the new Tullamore Arts Centre building on High Street, so make sure to go along and show your support for what will be a fantastic new facility for the town of Tullamore and for the county.

