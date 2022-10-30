JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council hiring for a number of positions
Offaly County Council is seeking applications for four positions with the local authority.
Offaly County Council is hiring for the following positions.
POST OF BIODIVERSITY OFFICER - €51,549 – €71,656 (LSI 2)
POST OF EXECUTIVE LIBRARIAN - €49,530 – €60,512 (LSI 2)
POST OF LIBRARIAN - €44,574 – €53,454 (LSI 2)
POST OF LIBRARY STAFF OFFICER - €44,574 – €53,454 (LSI 2)
Applications are invited by Offaly County Council from suitably qualified persons.
Qualifications, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs
