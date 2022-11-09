Search

09 Nov 2022

Incredible fundraising efforts will help Offaly school promote positive mental health projects

Following the very successful Runners v Riders fundraising campaign, Paddy Daly, John Bennett and Ava Daly 2C present a cheque for €14,343 to Ms Gleeson.

09 Nov 2022 11:05 AM

Banagher College Colaiste na Sionna were delighted to welcome Paddy Daly, John Bennett and Ava Daly 2C to the stage during the recent school awards ceremony.

They received a wonderful round of applause in recognition of their tremendously successful fundraising campaign Runners v Riders.

John Bennett explained how they undertook a 200km cycle over two days and runs ranging in distance from 5km to 50km. They raised over €33,000 in total and Banagher College were humbled to accept a cheque for €14,343 which will be used to help promote positive mental health projects in our school.

We are most grateful to Gemma Mulvey, who could not be with us on the day, and to all who donated, participated and helped in any way. Special thanks to staff, students past and present and parents who were involved and in particular Ava Daly our second year student who worked tirelessly over many months to ensure the success of this initiative.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir.

