MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on teenager missing in Offaly

MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for teenager missing in Offaly
Gardai have issued an appeal for information on a teenager missing in Offaly.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Brooklyn O'Brien, aged 16 years, who is missing from Birr, Co. Offaly since Tuesday, October 25.
John is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with has black hair. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen. It is thought that John may be in the Dublin area.
Anyone with information of John Brooklyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
