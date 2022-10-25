IN PICTURES: Number of businesses in Tullamore facing clean up cost after being sprayed with graffiti overnight

A number of businesses in Tullamore are facing the cost of removing graffiti from their premises today following overnight vandalism. Premises such as the Bank of Ireland, Boots Pharmacy, The Bridge Centre, Bridge House, and Kit your Kitchen

They all had messages such as 'Ah Here', 'Haha eh?' and other illegible lettering sprayed on to their walls.Most of the graffiti looks as if it came from a blue spray can while one is in black .

The unfortunate thing about graffiti is that it can attract more of the same if it is not removed quickly. However, taking it off can often be costly.

Tullamore has a relatively low incidence of graffiti. However, across the country, county councils are spending millions on removing graffiti from buildings.

Irish Rail have reported spending over €2 million removing graffiti from their trains in the last two years.

Meanwhile, Limerick County Council reported that it would cost €40,000 to remove graffiti from the railway bridge there.