Cheltenham success for Offaly led syndicate

DADS Lad trained by Willie Mullins gave Ferbane owner Liam Cullinane and his Whitegrass syndicate a memorable victory when he was an impressive winner of the 888sport Handicap Chase at the two day Cheltenham meeting last weekend.

Liam said on Sunday morning: “I’m still on cloud nine. We started this syndicate and there’s bout 15 lads from Offaly and rest from around the place but it’s our biggest day. Fingers crossed we will be back in Cheltenham next March that would be the dream. A huge thanks to Patrick Mullins it was his call to come for this race and it’s come off. It’s just absolutely brilliant.”

There were some notable Irish winners across the water over the weekend where John McConnell recorded a double on Friday at Cheltenham with Seddon and Fennor Cross while on Saturday Gordon Elliott had a double with Pied Piper and Chemical Energy for owners Caldwell Construction.

McConnell was back in the winners enclosure on Saturday when his Encanto Bruno won and Charles Byrnes Shout First booked his ticket for Cheltenham next March when he was an eye catching winner of the Pertemps Qualifier.

Aidan O’Brien continues to rewrite the history books on the flat and on Saturday he won the renowned classic trial at Doncaster the Vertem Furturity stakes for a record eleventh time with Auguste Rodin who looks to be a little bit special in a victory which saw him become the ante lost favourite for next years English 2000 Guineas and Epsom Derby.

Back home in Ireland the jockey's title is really going right down to the wire and at present both Colin Keane and Billy Lee are level however Lee picked up a six day suspension which includes the last two days of the season and it might prove in time to be the difference but it’s all to play for.