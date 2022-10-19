WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues thunderstorm warning for parts of Ireland with intense lightning strikes forecast

Met Eireann issues thunderstorm warning for parts of Ireland with intense downpours forecast
Met Eireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Ireland with intense downpours forecast this afternoon.
The Status Orange Thunderstorm Warning covers Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.
The warning is in place until 5pm and warns of further thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes.
A Status Orange Rain Warning remains in place until midnight for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow warning of very heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms today and tonight with the possibility of intense downpours, which will lead to localised flooding. Met Eireann adds that disruption is likely.
A Status Yellow Rain Warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary also remains in place until midnight with Met Eireann warning of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms today and tonight with the possibility of intense downpours which will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
